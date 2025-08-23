Bay FC Sets New NWSL Attendance Record with Oracle Park Sellout

SAN FRANCISCO - Saturday's National Women's Soccer League match between Bay FC and the Washington Spirit at Oracle Park has set a new NWSL attendance record with a sellout crowd. Today's crowd of 40,091 surpasses the previous high mark of 35,038 for a single NWSL match, June 8, 2024 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, when Bay FC visited Chicago Stars FC before a then-record-setting crowd.

"Breaking the NWSL attendance record is a historic moment that extends far beyond a single match. It represents the foundation we are building at Bay FC and the legacy we hope to leave for future generations of players and fans. By pushing boundaries today, we are shaping what women's football will look like tomorrow. Special thanks to each and every Bay Area fan. You made this historic moment possible."

The attendance mark is the highest of any match in NWSL history dating to the league's inception in 2013 and sets a new high mark for any U.S. women's professional sports league. The match also sets a new single-match home attendance record for Bay FC, besting the 18,000 fans that came through the gates at PayPal Park in San Jose March 30, 2024, when Houston Dash visited the Bay Area for the club's inaugural home match.







