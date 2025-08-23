Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Nadia Cooper to Short-Term Contract

Published on August 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed goalkeeper Nadia Cooper to a short-term contract the team announced today. The Houston native signed a roster relief contract through Sept. 12, and she joined the team earlier this season as a trialist.

The 22-year-old joins the team following a standout collegiate career at Washington State University and a recent stint with Minnesota Aurora FC of the USL W League. At WSU, Cooper became one of the most decorated goalkeepers in program history. Over four seasons, she tallied 217 saves across 73 appearances, recording 21 clean sheets and earning 34 career wins.

In her senior season, Cooper started every match for the Cougars, notching seven clean sheets, 60 saves and was named WCC Defensive Player of the Week twice. As a junior, she finished with a season-high of eight wins and two shutouts in 1,620 minutes played. In her second season with the Cougars the Houston native tallied five clean sheets and faced a season-high 26 shots and recorded eight saves.

The goalkeeper made an immediate impact as a freshman, becoming the first player in program history to earn both Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors. She finished the season with a 0.617 goals against average - the third best in program history - and set a program record with 523 consecutive shutout minutes.

At the international level, Cooper has represented the United States across multiple youth levels. She earned 17 starts while playing with both the U-17 and U-19 national teams and was called into U-20 camp ahead of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. The WSU alum played prep soccer at Shattuck-St. Mary's Academy and was named to the Girls Best XI Goalkeeper list for the Central Region in 2019 by the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.