Spirit Defeats Bay FC 3-2, Earns Sixth Away Win of the Season
Published on August 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
San Francisco, Calif. - The Spirit took all three points in Saturday afternoon's historic match at Oracle Park with a 3-2 win over Bay FC. Over 40,000 fans were in attendance at the iconic ballpark, setting a new mark for professional women's sports in the United States. The Spirit is now 6-1-2 away from home this regular season.
The Spirit applied pressure on the Bay FC defending third almost immediately after kickoff. Rebeca Bernal and Croix Bethune had chances in the box in the opening minutes and helped Washington earn two corner kicks. Following a corner in the 7th minute, Kate Wiesner sent a ball into the box that went untouched and found the back of the net for the early 1-0 Spirit lead.
The home side put together multiple promising attacking chances toward the middle of the second half as it looked for the equalizer. Across a span of 12 minutes, Bay FC attempted five shots, two of which were on target. Rachel Hill and Caroline Conti were each on the receiving end of open crosses into the box but weren't able to put their ensuing shots on frame.
In the 24th minute, the Spirit had two rapid chances deep in Bay FC's defending third. Sofia Cantore earned a breakaway but had her cross intended for Trinity Rodman cleared away. Almost immediately, the ball was served back in for a wide-open Rodman but her shot was blocked out for a corner kick.
Washington was able to double its lead in the 39th minute thanks to Croix Bethune's first goal of the year. Receiving a feed from Hal Hershfelt, Bethune dribbled her way through the Bay FC defense and fired a strike into the goal for the 2-0 lead. The Spirit would add a third goal just eight minutes later. Rodman sent a close-range cross in for Cantore in front of the frame, but the ball deflected off Bay FC's Kelli Hubly and into the net for an own goal.
Down 3-0, Bay FC got on the scoreboard just moments before halftime when Racheal Kundananji buried a leaping header off a feed from Caroline Conti. Cutting the lead to 3-1, the sides headed to the locker room for the break.
Leading into the second half kickoff, Bay FC officially announced a record-breaking attendance of 40,091 at Oracle Park. The sellout set not only a new NWSL single match attendance record but a professional women's sports attendance record in the United States.
Washington opened the second half on the front foot with two scoring chances in the first six minutes. First, Rodman fired a shot on target that was saved before Bethune again cut through the Bay FC defense and sent a shot wide.
Bay FC quickly turned the tides, however, with a goal in the 54th minute. After Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury tipped a hard shot over the crossbar, the home side capitalized on the ensuing corner kick. Kelli Hubly, who scored the own goal in favor of Washington, buried a header off service from Alyssa Malonson.
The final third of the match was defined by close chances from the Bay FC attack and chippy play as four yellow cards were issued before the full time whistle. The Spirit brought its first substitutions into the match in the 67th minute with Paige Metayer and Gift Monday replacing Kate Wiesner and Sofia Cantore, respectively.
From minute 60 through 75, nearly 45% of match play took place in the Spirit defending third. The Spirit continued to stave off attempt after attempt from the Bay FC attack as it went through an offensive drought of its own. Narumi Miura entered the match for Trinity Rodman in the 78th minute to help Washington close out the match on defense.
Bay FC had its best attempt at an equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time, when goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, who was playing in the attack for a corner kick, put a header on frame from close-range. Kingsbury was up to the task however, making a diving save on the goal line to preserve Washington's 3-2 lead.
Shortly after, the final whistle marked three points for the Spirit. Washington now sits in second place on the NWSL table for the time being. A San Diego draw or loss this weekend will keep the Spirit in the top two.
The Spirit will return home next weekend for its annual Pride match at Audi Field on Sunday, August 31. Kicking off at 4 p.m. EDT, Washington will take on Chicago Stars FC. Tickets are available here.
-NWSL Match Report-
Match: Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit
Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Venue: Oracle Park (San Francisco, Calif.)
Kickoff: 4 p.m. EDT
Weather: Sunny, low-60s
Scoring Summary:
Goals 1 2 F
Bay 1 1 2
Washington 3 0 3
WAS - Kate Wiesner - 7 ¬Â² (assisted by Esme Morgan)
WAS - Croix Bethune - 39 ¬Â² (assisted by Hal Hershfelt)
WAS - Kelli Hubly - 45+2 ¬Â² (OG)
BAY - Racheal Kundananji - 45+5 ¬Â² (assisted by Caroline Conti)
BAY - Kelli Hubly - 54 ¬Â² (assisted by Alyssa Malonson)
Lineups:
BAY: 29 - Jordan Silkowitz; 20 - Alyssa Malonson; 18 - Joelle Anderson; 11 - Kelli Hubly; 3 - Caprice Dydasco; 23 - Kiki Pickett (19 - Dorian Bailey, 46'); 14 - Jamie Shepherd (41 - Hannah Bebar, 77'); 15 - Caroline Conti (24 - Maddie Moreau, 87'); 7 - Taylor Huff; 21 - Rachel Hill (5 - Karlie Lema, 77'); 9 - Racheal Kundananji
Unused Substitutes: 32 - Emmie Allen; 0 - Leah Freeman; 8 - Asisat Oshoala; 16 - Sydney Collins; 17 - Catherine Paulson
WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 14 - Gabby Carle; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 9 - Tara McKeown; 24 - Esme Morgan; 6 - Kate Wiesner (26 - Paige Metayer, 67'); 7 - Croix Bethune; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 10 - Leicy Santos; 2 - Trinity Rodman (5 - Narumi Miura, 78'); 27 - Sofia Cantore (21 - Gift Monday, 67')
Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe; 16 - Courtney Brown; 22 - Heather Stainbrook; 25 - Kysha Sylla; 39 - Chloe Ricketts
Stats Summary: BAY / WAS
Shots: 12 / 9
Shots On Goal: 7 / 4
Saves: 2 / 5
Fouls: 16 / 11
Offsides: 1 / 0
Misconduct Summary:
BAY - Alyssa Malonson - 35' - Yellow Card
WAS - Hal Hershfelt - 38' - Yellow Card
BAY - Tayor Huff - 42' - Yellow Card
BAY - Joelle Anderson - 60' - Yellow Card
BAY - Dorian Bailey - 63' - Yellow Card
BAY - Racheal Kundananji - 79' - Yellow Card
BAY - Maddie Moreau - 90' - Yellow Card
