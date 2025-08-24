Amorós Sticks with XI for Utah Matchup
Published on August 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
Gotham FC's starting lineup is unchanged from last Sunday's showdown with Houston, with coach Juan Carlos Amorós picking the same XI for tonight's matchup against Utah Royals FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with ION carrying the national broadcast. Streaming is available via ionnwsl.com.
This is only the second time this season that Gotham FC has fielded the same starting lineups for two consecutive games. Amorós used the same starters in the Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals and final in Mexico.
NWSL Golden Boot leader Esther González leads the line after netting her 11th goal of the season last weekend vs. Houston. She'll be flanked by Gabi Portilho and Katie Stengel, who also started in Wednesday's W Champions Cup win over CF Monterrey.
The midfield features Sarah Schupansky, who is the NWSL's joint assists leader with five. Rose Lavelle and Jaelin Howell once again partner with Schupansky, hoping to continue building chemistry in their third straight start as a trio.
Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger makes her 39th consecutive regular season start for Gotham FC in pursuit of her sixth solo clean sheet. In front of the German international, captain Mandy Freeman shares the back line with Jess Carter, Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett.
The substitutes bench features defenders Bruninha and Kayla Duran alongside midfielders Sofia Cook, Josefine Hasbo, Nealy Martin and Taryn Torres and forwards Geyse and Khyah Harper. Shelby Hogan is the reserve goalkeeper.
Defender Tierna Davidson and forwards Midge Purce and Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report.
Gotham FC lineup vs. Houston Dash
30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)
22 - Mandy Freeman (c)
6 - Emily Sonnett
27 - Jess Carter
4 - Lilly Reale
7 - Jaelin Howell
11 - Sarah Schupansky16 - Rose Lavelle
18 - Gabi Portilho
9 - Esther González
28 - Katie Stengel
Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 8 - Taryn Torres, 10 - Geyse, 14 - Nealy Martin, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 34 - Khyah Harper
