ECHL Approves Expansion Membership for Augusta, Georgia

Published on August 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Augusta News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved the expansion application of Augusta, Georgia for admittance into the League. The club will begin play in the 2027-28 Season.

The team, which will be named later, will be owned by 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, and former National Football League quarterback, Tim Tebow, along with David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC.

With the addition of Augusta for the 2027-28 Season, the ECHL will have 32 Member Teams, matching the number of teams in both the National Hockey League and American Hockey League.

"The return of ECHL Hockey to Augusta is exciting on a number of levels," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The growth of the market and the newly constructed venue will make for a first-class entertainment experience, while also adding a great new rival city amongst our South Division. Furthermore, David and Tim's ownership has been exemplary in Tahoe, and we look forward to their continued growth in the Augusta market, which allows for further solidification of developmental hockey in North America, as the ECHL will match the NHL and AHL in markets for the 2027-28 Season."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to bring hockey back to Augusta with our partnership group," Tebow said. "We are excited to see this team bring people together from all over the country to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact. Our desire is to make a positive impact both on and off the ice. We can't wait for the puck drop in October of 2027!"

"Tim and I are excited to be able to bring ECHL hockey back to Augusta," Hodges said. "On behalf of our partnership group, we look forward to stewarding this community asset. We both believe in the power of sports to bring communities together and are committed to positively impacting this community and delivering family-friendly environments that make lasting memories."

"Augusta is a passionate, sports-loving community that truly deserves to have professional hockey back in the city," said Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann. "We are committed to building a strong franchise that will thrive here for years to come. And we are confident the New Augusta Arena will be a premier home for our team, giving fans and players alike a world-class environment to call their own."

"This is a proud day for Augusta," said Mayor Garnett L. Johnson, City of Augusta. "Bringing professional hockey back to our city is all about energizing our community, attracting visitors, and creating opportunities for our local economy to grow. The New Augusta Arena and our new ECHL team are set to become an incredible source of pride and excitement for residents across the region."

Augusta was previously home to the ECHL's Augusta Lynx from 1998-2008 and the SPHL's Augusta RiverHawks from 2010-13. The new Augusta Membership will play its home games at The New Augusta Arena, a 10,500-seat venue currently under construction in downtown Augusta.







ECHL Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.