Jaden Shields Set for Return to the Admirals

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Jaden Shields to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Shields, 25, is the fourth defenseman to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season (Musser, McDougall, and Fedorek).

The Michigan native is set to begin his second full season as a professional in the 2025-26 ECHL season. He started last year with the Kalamazoo Wings, playing in just nine games before he was traded to the Admirals on December 21, 2024. Seven days later, Shields was making his Norfolk debut against the Atlanta Gladiators.

On December 29, Shields tallied not just his first professional goal, but also his first career multi-point performance in a 6-3 Admirals win over the Gladiators. He played in 23 total games with Norfolk last season, posting 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists). His season was cut short due to an injury on March 2 against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

"Jaden Shields supplied us offensive skill from the back end in January when we had injuries and call-ups," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager and Head Coach. "He was used around as a Swiss Army knife, playing forward and defense on big road stretches."

Shields played four seasons at Adrian College (NCAA-III), where he accumulated a minimum of 21 points in each of his seasons with the Bulldogs.

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 12 players (eight forwards, four defensemen):

D - Carson Musser

D - Josh McDougall

D - Connor Fedorek

D - Jaden Shields

F - Brandon Osmundson

F - Grant Hebert

F - Jace Isley

F - Sean Montgomery

F - German Yavash

F - Marko Reifenberger

F - Jack O'Leary

F - Matt Crasa

