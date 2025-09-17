Versatile Forward Young Returns to Norfolk

Published on September 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release









Norfolk Admirals forward Justin Young

(Norfolk Admirals) Norfolk Admirals forward Justin Young(Norfolk Admirals)

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Justin Young to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Young, 27, returns to the Admirals for his third season in Hampton Roads.

The Alberta native is coming off a career season, where he posted career highs in goals (12), assists (16), points (28), penalty minutes (35), and plus-minus (+11). Young caught fire in December 2024 when he posted 11 of his 28 points.

The Admirals originally acquired him at the Future Considerations Deadline on June 20, 2023, then signed with Norfolk a few months later. Young started the 2023-24 season with the Admirals and posted a point in his first six games, including two multi-point performances. All told, Young played in 23 games and totaled 11 points before he signed in Germany for the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot 185-pound forward scored 17 points in 14 games with Herner EV 2007 (Germany3) to finish his 2023-24 campaign. He also added two points in five games during the playoffs.

"Justin Young brings a lot of value to our team," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He has 26 ECHL playoff game experience, lineup versatility, and amazing contributions to special teams. This is the year that he steps into being one of the core leaders."

Young played his first full season as a professional in 2022-23 with the Allen Americans. He played in 51 regular-season games and had seven points (1 goal, 6 assists). Young played in 10 postseason games with the Americans and posted three points. He signed his first professional contract with Allen in 2021-22 after completing his collegiate career at American International College (AIC).

In his senior season at AIC, Young was second on the team in points (31), assists (19), and plus/minus (+18). He also finished third on the team in goals (12). In his four years, Young was a member of two conference championship teams.

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 20 players (12 forwards, six defensemen):

D - Carson Musser, Josh McDougall, Connor Fedorek, Jaden Shields, Brehdan Engum, Will Magnuson

F - Brandon Osmundson, Grant Hebert, Jace Isley, Sean Montgomery, German Yavash, Marko Reifenberger, Jack O'Leary, Matt Crasa, Tanner Andrew, Brady Fleurent, Kristóf Papp, Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Nicholetts, Justin Young

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.