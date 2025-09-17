Cyclones Sign Forward Owen Cole Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Published on September 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the organization has signed forward Owen Cole ahead of the 2025-26 season. Cole signs with the Cyclones after starting his professional career with the Kansas City Mavericks last season.

Cole, 25, joins Cincinnati after appearing in eight games with Kansas City in 2024-25. In his eight appearances, Cole recorded two assists with the Mavericks. Prior to his brief stint, Cole played four seasons with UMass-Lowell from 2021-22 to 2024-25. In his final season with the River Hawks, Cole served as team captain with eight goals and 12 assists (20 points) in 36 games played.

"Owen was one of the top leaders in NCAA Division 1 hockey last season, captaining one of the top ranked teams in the nation and leading his team in scoring," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "He is an extremely responsible player who takes great pride in his play at both ends of the ice. UMass-Lowell graduates are always extremely well coached on the details of the game, and Owen is a very cerebral player who will continue to grow and thrive as a pro as he gains familiarity and confidence."

In 2023-24, Cole was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, a yearly award given to the top NCAA DI ice hockey player. That season, Cole finished with a career high 10 goals and seven assists (17 points) with the River Hawks. Cole finished his collegiate career with 27 goals, 34 assists (61 points), and was named Team MVP in his final season after his team best 20-point campaign.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.