Walleye, Steelheads Exchange Skaters in Trade

Published on September 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Today, the Toledo Walleye acquired forward Denis Smirnov in a trade with the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for the ECHL rights of defenseman Matt Anderson.

Smirnov, of Moscow, Russia, tallied 43 points (19G, 24A), 30 penalty minutes, and a +11 in 50 games with the Norfolk Admirals last season, followed by five points (3G, 2A) and six penalty minutes in 11 playoff games. The wing has spent the last three seasons with Norfolk.

The 28-year-old has played in four ECHL seasons, totaling 115 points (44G, 71A), 71 penalty minutes, and a -8 in 167 games between Norfolk and Kalamazoo. Prior to his pro career, Smirnov skated four seasons at Penn State University. As a member of the Nittany Lions, Smirnov posted 115 points (50G, 65A), 36 penalty minutes, and a +34 in 137 collegiate games.

Anderson heads Northwest after spending parts of the last two seasons with the Walleye, accumulating 45 points (15G, 30A), 58 penalty minutes, and a +40 in 95 games.







