Bison Sign Chongmin Lee

Published on September 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed forward Chongmin Lee to an ECHL standard player contract.

Lee, 26, led the team in assists and points-per-game (0.89) and finished second on the team in scoring during the inaugural season with 55 points (22g, 33a) in 62 games. The standout rookie also recorded the most three-point games (5), recorded the second-most multi-point games (14) and tied the team record for longest point streak of the season with 14 points (7g, 7a) across eight games.

In 2023-24, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward from Seoul, South Korea was crowned Asia League Champion with HL Anyang and has also represented his country on the international stage for many years. Lee was recognized with the Top Player on Team award on his 2023-24 World Championship team and helped win a silver medal in 2024-25.

2025-26 Flex Plan Vouchers are now on sale! A flexible ticket bank of 12 tickets allows you to choose which games to attend and how many tickets you need for each game! Pricing starts at just $240. To secure your seats visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD.







ECHL Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.