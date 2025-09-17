K-Wings Sign Defenseman Powell Connor to 2025-26 Roster

Published on September 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that defenseman Powell Connor has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Connor, 25, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound Chilliwack, BC native entering his second professional season. The forward played 18 games (2g-3a) for Reading in 2024-25 and 12 games for the Royals out of Canisius College (1g-6a) during the 2023-24 season.

"I can't wait to play in front of the K-Wings fans," Connor said. "I've heard great things about the organization and city. Looking forward to a great season in Kalamazoo."

Connor also returns to the state of Michigan, where he spent three seasons (2020-23: 84 GP, 1g-7a) at Michigan State (2020-23). With the Spartans, Connor was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2022, 2023). The defenseman then transferred to Canisius for his senior season (35 GP), leading the team with 79 blocked shots, ranking him third in the AHA and sixth nationally.

The K-Wings will continue announcing signings weekly, leading up to their home opener on October 18 against the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







