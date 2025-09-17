K-Wings Land Forward Colton Young for 2025-26

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that forward Colton Young has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Young, 27, is a 6-foot, 174-pound Calgary, AB native who posted 25 points (12g-13a) in 40 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last season, before landing with Norfolk at the 2025 ECHL Trade Deadline. The forward charted six points (2g-4a) in 11 games down the stretch for the Admirals.

"I'm extremely excited to join Kalamazoo this season," Young said. "I've heard nothing but great things about the organization, city, and the fan base. I can't wait to get started, to put on that K-Wings jersey and win a lot of games."

Young broke into the professional ranks with Greenville in 2022-23, scoring four points (1g-3a) in four games played. In the 2023-24 season, Colton scored 16 points (6g-10a) for the Swamp Rabbits in 39 games before joining Ontario (AHL) for 19 games (2g-2a).

The forward played four collegiate seasons at Colgate University (2019-2023), totaling 82 points (34g-48a) in 134 games. Young, an alternate captain for his senior campaign, also notched a goal in the ECAC Championship game versus Harvard en route to victory in March 2023. The left-shot forward finished the season with 28 points (11g-17a), skating in all 40 games for the Raiders.

The K-Wings will continue announcing signings weekly, leading up to their home opener on October 18 against the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







