Stingrays Announce Training Camp Schedule for 2025
Published on September 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced four dates open to the public for the 2025 Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club.
Training Camp will begin on Thursday, October 9, at 10 a.m. at the Carolina Ice Palace and is open to the public. Three more additional dates are open to the public at the Carolina Ice Palace on October 14, 15 and 16 starting at 10 a.m. The 2025 Training Camp roster will be announced at a later date.
