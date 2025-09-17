Stingrays Announce Training Camp Schedule for 2025

Published on September 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced four dates open to the public for the 2025 Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club.

Training Camp will begin on Thursday, October 9, at 10 a.m. at the Carolina Ice Palace and is open to the public. Three more additional dates are open to the public at the Carolina Ice Palace on October 14, 15 and 16 starting at 10 a.m. The 2025 Training Camp roster will be announced at a later date.







ECHL Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.