Thunder Add NCAA Champion Christophe Fillion

Published on September 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Christophe Fillion with the Idaho Steelheads

(Adirondack Thunder) Forward Christophe Fillion with the Idaho Steelheads(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Christophe Fillion to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Fillion, 25, played eight games at the end of the 2024-25 season with the Idaho Steelheads and recorded an assist. Prior to making his professional debut, the Sherbrooke, Quebec native played five seasons of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D1) Quinnipiac University and Miami University. In 158 total games, the left-shooting forward totaled 64 points (29g, 35a) and a plus/minus of +16.

Fillion helped Quinnipiac University capture four-straight ECAC Regular-Season Championships and an NCAA Championship in the 2022-23 season.

Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.