Thunder Host Halloween Party this Friday

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder will host a Halloween night game, this Friday against the Maine Mariners at 7:00 p.m. inside Harding Hazzotti Arena.

Fans are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume as doors open at 5:30 p.m. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE Thunder candy bucket courtesy of NEMER CJDR of Queensbury. Once in the building, head to Heritage Hall and trick-or-treat leading up to puck drop.

The Thunder will be wearing special Halloween-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online, and fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light until the end of the first period.

