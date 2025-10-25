Thunder Fall to Lions 3-1

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder defenseman Jacob Graves (left) vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions

TROIS-RIVIERES - Dylan Wendt scored the lone goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 3-1 loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of just over 2,000 fans at Colisée Videotron on Friday night.

Trois-Rivieres scored twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Cedric Desruisseaux opened the scoring after a pass from Anthony Beauregard at 10:49 of the opening frame. The goal was Desruisseaux's first of the year from Beauregard and Tommy Cormier for the 1-0 advantage.

Isaac Dufort gave Trois-Rivieres a 2-0 lead after Luke Reid caught an edge in the neutral zone. Dufort went in all alone and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan on the backhand. The goal was Dufort's first goal of the year from Tyler Hylland and Tommy Cormier with 5:31 left in the first. Adirondack trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

After no scoring in the second period, Mark Estapa gave the Lions a 3-0 lead at 10:37 of the third period. After the Thunder blocked a shot in the defensive zone, the puck went right to Estapa, and he scored his second of the year with an assist from Andrew Coxhead.

Adirondack pulled the goalie with over five minutes left in regulation and Dylan Wendt scored on a wrist shot from the right circle with the net empty to pull the Thunder within two goals. The goal was Wendt's second of the year with assists from Ryan Wheeler and Jeremy Hanzel with 3:47 left in regulation.

Adirondack was unable to come back and fell to the Lions 3-1. Tyler Brennan stopped 17 of 20 shots and Benjamin Gaudreau denied 25 of 26 shots.

