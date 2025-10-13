Thunder Set to Host Giveaway-Filled Home Opener

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the home opener on Saturday, October 25 will feature six giveaways for a total of over 4,700 items throughout the night inside Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Doors for the home opener will open at 5:30 p.m. to all fans and the first 3,500 fans into the building will receive a FREE Adirondack Thunder Flag presented by Glens Falls Hospital. Fans can head to Heritage Hall for free samples of Pink Whitney Vodka.

Additionally, Harding Mazzotti Arena will give away 200 winter hats, 500 t-shirts, 500 pucks, 10 Thunder jerseys and a pair of NHL tickets with hotel and transportation throughout the game.

"We're incredibly excited to get on the ice at Harding Mazzotti Arena for the home opener in front of the best fans in the ECHL," said President Jeff Mead. "The energy our community brings every year is unmatched, and we're proud to partner with Harding Mazzotti and Glens Falls Hospital to make this home opener a night to remember. With a record number of giveaways throughout the night and new concessions specials, it's our way of saying thank you to the fans and partners who make Adirondack Thunder hockey so special."

Fans can also enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra through the end of the first period during the home opener. Throughout the season, fans can get $4 Labatt Blue Light (12oz.) at Friday games and $4 Michelob Ultra (12oz.) at Saturday games through the end of the first period. New this season is Sunday Funday with $5 Busch Light (16oz.) all game presented by Saratoga Eagle.

