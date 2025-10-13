Gargoyles Split Preseason Road Trip Ahead of Inaugural Season

Published on October 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







The Greensboro Gargoyles wrapped up their first-ever preseason weekend with a 1-1 split on the road, earning a statement win in Jacksonville before falling to Savannah on night two. The two-game road trip offered a glimpse of the team's identity heading into its inaugural ECHL season, a mix of speed, structure, and promising special teams play that showed flashes of what fans can expect when the puck drops for real next weekend.

The Gargoyles opened their preseason Friday night with a 4-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen. Veteran forward Wade Murphy made history by scoring the first goal in a Gargoyles uniform during the opening period. After Jacksonville tied the game in the second, defenseman Noah Delmas restored the lead late in the frame, capitalizing on a power play following a major penalty to the Icemen. In the third period, rookie forward Ryan Richardson took over, scoring twice, once on the power play and again into an empty net to seal the win. Richardson impressed in his debut with two goals and a team-high six shots, while Greensboro's power play finished 2-for-6, converting on both of its final opportunities. Jake Sibell led the way in net stopping 16 of the 17 shots he faced. The penalty kill was perfect at 3-for-3, shutting down all Icemen advantages. Murphy (1G, 1A) and Logan Nelson (2A) each recorded multi-point nights, and Colton Leiter led all skaters with a +2 rating.

On Saturday, the Gargoyles faced the Savannah Ghost Pirates and fell 5-1 in the second game of the back-to-back. The Ghost Pirates' lineup featured 11 players on AHL or NHL contracts. Savannah jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and added two power play goals in the second to build a 4-0 advantage. Greensboro finally broke through in the third when Logan Nelson powered his way to the net for his first goal of the preseason, assisted by Jake Elmer, but Savannah added a late tally to finish the night. Despite the loss, Nelson, Leiter, and Artyom Borshyov each finished the game with a +1 rating.

The Gargoyles now return home to Greensboro to prepare for the start of their inaugural regular season. The team opens play on Saturday, October 18, when they host the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. For tickets and the full schedule, visit www.GargoylesHockey.com and follow @GSOGargoyles on social media for updates throughout the season.







ECHL Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.