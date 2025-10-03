Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Defenseman Dalton Skelly

Published on October 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Dalton Skelly for the 2025-26 season.

Skelly, 30, joins the Gargoyles after splitting last season between the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. The veteran defenseman produced 29 points (10G, 19A) in 39 games with Knoxville and added 23 games with Rapid City, where he contributed a goal and an assist. The 5-foot-10, 179-pound blueliner has played in over 120 ECHL games across stints with the Rush and Allen Americans, including a 54-game campaign with Allen in 2022-23 where he logged 11 assists.

A native of Keller, Texas, Skelly played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Holy Cross from 2015-2019, appearing in 129 games and collecting 35 points (4G, 31A). Known as a reliable puck-moving defenseman, he served as an assistant captain during his senior year and finished with a career-high 13 points.

"Dalton brings leadership and experience to our blue line," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He has proven he can defend against top competition in the ECHL while also contributing offensively. His time in both the ECHL and SPHL shows his compete level and commitment to the game, and we are excited to have him in Greensboro."

The following is a list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Ethan Leyh (F)

Ryan Richardson (F)

Zach Faremouth (F)

Jordan Biro (F)

Demetrios Koumontzis (F)

Colton Leiter (D)

Artyom Borshyov (D)

Gabe Blanchard (D)

Braden Doyle (D)

Andrius Kulbis-Marino (D)

Jake Sibell (G)

Jake Elmer (F)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale. Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







