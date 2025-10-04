Rush Receive Six Players from Calgary Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday that the AHL's Calgary Wranglers have assigned six players to the Rapid City Rush.

Blake Bennett, Ryan Chyzowski, Brett Davis, Chase Pauls, Briley Wood, and Connor Murphy are set to join Rapid City for 2025 Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar and Grill.

Bennett, 26, re-joined the Rush in January of last season and became an immediate catalyst for the club's second-half success. The 5-foot-9 forward scored 27 goals and 52 points in just 37 games, his best scoring rate in either professional or junior hockey.

From the time he made his season debut on January 17th, Bennett was the best forward in the ECHL, leading the league in goals, points, and shots on goal during that half-season span.

The Grand Island, N.Y. native has played 124 Rush games across three ECHL seasons. This is his first AHL contract.

Chyzowski, 25, is in his first season with the Calgary organization and fifth year pro. The 6-foot-1 forward spent last year in the Winnipeg organization, splitting the season between Manitoba (AHL) and Norfolk (ECHL). He brings 70 career AHL games and 183 total professional games.

The native of Kamloops, B.C. has a familial connection to the Rush organization: his father, Dave, played alongside Rush Head Coach & General Manager Dave Smith during the 1997-98 IHL season.

Davis, 26, began last season with Rapid City before signing a Professional Tryout contract on January 17th. The Rush's most consistent scorer in the first half of the year, Davis put up 13 goals and 25 points in 33 games for Rapid City. As a Wrangler, the 6-foot-2 forward played 23 games and recorded five points.

The Oakbank, Manitoba native owns 28 AHL games played between Calgary and Texas.

Pauls, 21, came to the Rush in a trade from Bloomington on January 6th and flourished with Rapid City. The Rush's youngest player, Pauls played 36 games, recorded 12 points, and finished with a plus-8 rating.

The 6-foot-5 defenseman earned a PTO with the Henderson Silver Knights on February 19th and skated in two AHL games last season. Pauls is a native of Osler, Saskatchewan.

Wood, 22, enters his second professional season, having spent his first in the Colorado organization. As a rookie, Wood played all 72 ECHL games with the Utah Grizzlies and led the team in goals scored (20). The 6-foot-3 forward faced the Rush ten times with the Grizzlies.

Wood is a native of Rivers, Manitoba.

Murphy, 27, is a familiar face between the pipes for Rush fans. Now in his third professional season, Murphy has spent his entire career in the Calgary organization, including an NHL deal signed in March 2025 for the remainder of last season.

The Hudson Falls, N.Y. native has played 43 games for Rapid City over the last two seasons. He led the club in GAA (3.02) and save percentage (.914) a year ago.

2025 Rapid City Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar and Grill, kicks off Saturday, October 4th!







