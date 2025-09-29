Bennett, Davis, and Pauls Sign Two-Way Deals with Calgary

Published on September 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Sunday that three members of the 2024-25 Rush team have signed contracts with Calgary.

Blake Bennett, Brett Davis, and Chase Pauls all signed two-way AHL/ECHL contracts and will report to the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) Training Camp, which begins on Monday.

Bennett, 26, re-joined the Rush in January of last season and became an immediate catalyst for the club's second-half success. The 5-foot-9 forward scored 27 goals and 52 points in just 37 games, his best scoring rate in either professional or junior hockey.

From the time he made his season debut on January 17th, Bennett was the best forward in the ECHL, leading the league in goals, points, and shots on goal during that half-season span.

The Grand Island, N.Y. native has played 124 Rush games across three ECHL seasons. This is his first AHL contract.

Davis, 26, began last season with Rapid City before signing a Professional Tryout contract on January 17th. The Rush's most consistent scorer in the first half of the year, Davis put up 13 goals and 25 points in 33 games for Rapid City. As a Wrangler, the 6-foot-2 forward played 23 games and recorded five points.

The Oakbank, Manitoba native owns 28 AHL games played between Calgary and Texas.

Pauls, 21, came to the Rush in a trade from Bloomington on January 6th and flourished with Rapid City. The Rush's youngest player, Pauls played 36 games, recorded 12 points, and finished with a plus-8 rating.

The 6-foot-5 defenseman earned a PTO with the Henderson Silver Knights on February 19th and skated in two AHL games last season. Pauls is a native of Osler, Saskatchewan.

The Wranglers also announced today that six Rush signees will report to camp on a tryout basis: Arvils Bergmanis, Parker Bowman, Billy Constantinou, Rasmus Ekstrom, Chaz Smedsrud, and Alexander Stensson.

The Wranglers also announced today that six Rush signees will report to camp on a tryout basis: Arvils Bergmanis, Parker Bowman, Billy Constantinou, Rasmus Ekstrom, Chaz Smedsrud, and Alexander Stensson.







