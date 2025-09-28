Mariners Sign Gorman, Risk

Published on September 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Forward Liam Gorman with the Allen Americans

(Maine Mariners) Forward Liam Gorman with the Allen Americans(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have announced two player signings for the 2025-26 season, agreeing to terms with forward Liam Gorman and defenseman Charlie Risk.

Gorman is a 25-year-old forward from Boston, MA who was a 2018 draft selection of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Mariners originally acquired his rights from the Allen Americans in June, completing a future considerations trade. Last season was Gorman's rookie campaign, appearing in 62 games for Allen, posting 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists). Prior to turning pro, he played collegiately at Princeton, where he was captain in the 2022-23 season, before finishing at the University of Massachusetts.

Gorman's father Sean played professional hockey in the 1990s, including one game with the Providence Bruins in 1992-93. Like Liam, Sean was a captain at Princeton. Liam's younger brother Brendan is currently with the program as a rising senior.

Risk, 26, is a defenseman from Medicine Hat, AB who played for the Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League last season. His point total of 38 (5 goals, 33 assists) in 53 games was good for fourth on the team, and tops among all Havoc defensemen.

Risk played collegiately for Albertus Magnus College (NCAA DIII) prior to one professional season in France with Mont-Blanc in 2023-24.

The Mariners updated 2025 preseason roster can be viewed here. Training camp will begin in early October.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from September 28, 2025

Mariners Sign Gorman, Risk - Maine Mariners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.