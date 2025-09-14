Mariners Add Andreev, Re-Sign Marooney

Published on September 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners defenseman James Marooney

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners defenseman James Marooney(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced a pair of signings on Sunday, inking forward Maxim Andreev and defenseman James Marooney. Andreev joins the Mariners after two seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks, while Marooney re-ups with Maine after being a midseason acquisition in 2024-25.

Spending the last two seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks, Andreev has posted over a point-per-game in over 100 career ECHL contests. In 2024-25, he notched 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) in 50 games. He's also been a big postseason performer in his ECHL career, with 25 points in 30 Kelly Cup Playoff games since 2024.

Andreev, 26, attended Cornell University from 2018-2023, serving as an alternate captain in his senior season. He signed his first professional contract with the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds entering 2023-24. Andreev played five games for the Firebirds but spent most of the season in the ECHL, where he was named to the All-Rookie team, posting 73 points (19 goals, 54 assists) in 63 games for Kansas City.

James Marooney, also 26, is a Minnesota-born defenseman who joined the Mariners last season via an early February trade with the Adirondack Thunder. He skated in 22 games with the Mariners, scoring his first professional goal against his former team on March 22nd at the Cross Insurance Arena. He totaled 50 games between Maine and Adirondack in 2024-25, with four assists on top of his one goal.

Marooney played four years of NCAA Division I hockey with Ohio State University from 2019-2023, before finishing up college at the University of St. Thomas.

The Mariners have now announced 15 players signed to the 2025 preseason roster, which can be viewed here.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Full, half, and 12-game mini plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs (now including 12 ticket vouchers), premium seating, and group tickets are now also on sale. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will go on sale September 17th.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.