Mariners Sign Forward Mason Primeau

Published on September 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Mason Primeau with the Reading Royals

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have announced the signing of forward Mason Primeau. The 6'5 center played for the Reading Royals last season and is a part of a large hockey family.

Primeau, 24, is a native of Owen Sound, ON. Wayne's father Wayne and Uncle Keith each enjoyed long established NHL careers, playing 774 and 909 career games respectively. Mason was selected in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, going to the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth round, 141st overall.

Primeau has played 134 career games in the American Hockey League, primarily with the Henderson Silver Knights. While in the Vegas organization, he also suited up at the ECHL level with the Fort Wayne Komets and Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Last season, Primeau was under contract with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, playing one game for them, and 37 for Reading. With the Royals, he registered 22 points (13 goals, 9 assists), plus three goals in four playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, Primeau played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, splitting time between the Guelph Storm and North Bay Battalion.

The Mariners have now announced 13 players signed to the 2025 preseason roster, which can be viewed here.

