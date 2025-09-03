Worcester Railers HC Welcome Service Dog as Part of Railers Month of Giving

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is pleased to co-raise a future service dog to launch their inaugural "Railers Month of Giving." The future service dog will be raised in partnership with America's VetDogs, a national non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities free of charge and will be raised on-site in the Railers office, to be introduced to the public on Opening Night October 18th. In addition, the team is excited to contribute more than $20,000 to local non-profits, and has empowered all employees of the organization to select a non-profit of their choosing and commit a day of volunteerism.

A Puppy with a Purpose

"September is National Service Dog Month, and we look forward to welcoming the Railers pup into the office later this month," said Team President Kim Golinski. "Upon completion of this program, the Railers pup will make a meaningful difference in the life of a veteran or a first responder with disabilities."

In partnership with America's VetDogs, the Worcester Railers will be raising a service dog starting in September to eventually be trained as a working service dog to a veteran or first responder in need. The New York Islanders, the NHL affiliate of the Railers has partnered with America's VetDogs in the past to help raise five puppies that have gone on to become guide dogs or service dogs for individuals with disabilities.

"New England has always been an important region for America's VetDogs, and thanks to the generosity of a longtime donor, we're expanding our presence here to better serve veterans and first responders with disabilities," said President and CEO of America's VetDogs, John Miller. "We're especially excited to partner with the Worcester Railers in co-raising a future service dog puppy. Together, we're helping to change lives by giving the gift of independence to those who have sacrificed so much for our country and communities."

Name the Pup

The Railers will launch a name the pup contest to the public on September 4th, with the final voting round beginning on September 9th. The Railers pup will make its first appearance to Railers fans on opening weekend, October 18th & 19th.

The service dog programs of America's VetDogs were created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to United States veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities.

Railers Month of Giving

During September, all Railers full-time employees have the opportunity to work with a charitable organization of their choosing within Central Massachusetts. The Worcester Railers Foundation will make a $1,000 donation in the employees' name to their selected organization. In addition to monetary donations, the Railers front office will be working volunteer hours at their selected non-profit, offering a hands-on contribution while demonstrating direct involvement in the community.

"The Railers are a community first organization, and have instilled that philosophy in our office culture," said Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers. "This is a way for our employees to give back in a more personal way that will benefit local non-profits not just monetarily, but also with their time."

Local non-profits include organizations promoting healthcare, service animals, educational resources, youth hockey, court services, among others.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. Single-game tickets for opening weekend go on sale September 4th. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







