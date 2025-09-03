Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Rookie Forward, Clarkson Captain, Ryan Richardson

Published on September 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today the signing of forward Ryan Richardson for the 2025-26 season.

Richardson joins the Gargoyles following a four year career at Clarkson University where he appeared in 147 games and recorded 26 goals and 53 assists for 79 points. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound left winger enjoyed his most productive campaign as a senior when he posted 30 points (11G, 19A) across 38 games. A native of Stittsville, Ontario, Richardson also spent time in the USHL with the Fargo Force and in the CCHL with the Smiths Falls Bears before beginning his NCAA career.

"I'm really excited to get down to Greensboro and meet all of the players, staff, and fans. It's an honor to be a part of bringing hockey back to the city, and I can't wait to feel the energy and excitement it will bring to the community," said Richardson. "In my conversations with Coach Burt, I was really drawn to his mentality and vision, and knew I wanted to be a part of it."

Beyond his production, Richardson made his mark as a leader both on and off the ice. During his senior year, Richardson was honored with the number 6, becoming just the third captain since 1989 to receive it, a recognition that reflects the work ethic and leadership embodied by former Clarkson captain Mike Morrison. He also became a two time recipient of the Mike Morrison Award, presented annually to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, dedication, and commitment to the program.

"Ryan is a hard-working, two-way forward who brings a strong work ethic to our core," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He will be a tremendous asset in the locker room, bringing leadership as a former captain at Clarkson University and continuing that presence as a positive ambassador in the community."

Richardson adds to the list of players signed by the Gargoyles for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Colton Leiter (F)

Ethan Leyh (F)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.