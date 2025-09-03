Atlanta Gladiators Add Forward Louis Boudon

Published on September 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Wednesday afternoon that the club has signed forward Louis Boudon for the 2025-26 season.

Boudon, 26, returns to North America after spending the 2024-25 campaign in Sweden playing for the Nybro Vikings of the HockeyAllsvenskan league, where he scored 9 goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 47 games. The native of Grenoble, France, has frequently represented his home country internationally since his youth, appearing in two World Junior Championships and four IIHF World Hockey Championships. In the 2025 World Hockey Championship, Boudon scored one goal in seven games for France.

The 5'11", 190-pound forward is entering his third full season of professional hockey and along with his pro experience in Sweden with Nybro, has played professionally in the AHL and the ECHL. Boudon has played in 14 career AHL games between the Laval Rocket and the Iowa Wild, having scored 1 goal and 1 assist, and during the 2023-24 season with the Iowa Heartlanders, scored 18 goals and 28 assists for 46 points in 54 games, leading the Heartlanders in goals and points that season.

Boudon played NCAA Division I hockey at Lake Superior State prior to turning pro. In 2020, Boudon was named to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association All-Rookie team, and in 2021, he and the Lakers won the WCHA Championship over Northern Michigan. Boudon was named the Lakers captain for his final two seasons and finished his collegiate career with 39 goals and 75 assists for 114 points in 139 games.

"What stuck out to me when I watched Louis, was just how much of a 200 ft game he plays," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "He's a very high end and smart offensive centerman that is responsible away from the puck as well. Louis has experience both in the AHL and representing his country at the international level," he continued. "We look forward to Louis coming in and making an immediate impact on both sides of the puck. We're excited to add Louis to our group."

Louis Boudon joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, Mickey Burns, Ryan Francis, Anthony Firriolo, Ethan Scardina, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.

The Gladiators are announcing player signings LIVE on the Atlanta Gladiators YouTube channel! Click HERE to watch. Subscribe for exclusive content and stay up to date with the latest signings as the 2025-26 roster takes shape with live announcements on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 PM EST.

The 2025-26 season schedule is HERE ! Season ticket packages are now available, for more information on ticket packages call our ticketing department at (770) 497-5100 or visit https://atlantagladiators.com/tickets/season-tickets.







ECHL Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.