Cooley Set to Begin Pro Career with Stingrays

Published on September 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Stan Cooley for the 2025-26 season.

Cooley, 23, starts his professional career with the Stingrays following four years at Colorado College (NCAA). During the 2024-25 season, Cooley captained the Tigers and tied a career high in goals with six and added six assists in 37 games. The Regina, Saskatchewan native was also an assistant captain for Colorado during his sophomore and junior campaigns.

"We're excited to welcome Stan Cooley to Charleston for his first professional season," Head Coach Dave Warsofsky said. "Coming off a successful college career and serving as captain at Colorado College, Stan has shown he's a smart, reliable, two-way centerman who can be trusted in all situations. He's a player our staff has followed closely, and we believe his leadership, work ethic, and complete game will translate well at the pro level. We're looking forward to watching him take this next step in his career with us."

He set a career high in points during the 2022-23 season with 20 (six goals, 14 assists), finishing third on the team that year. In his career with Colorado, Cooley logged 64 points (23 goals, 41 assists) in 148 games.

"I'm super excited to join the Stingrays," Cooley said. "I've heard nothing but great things about Charleston and the Stingray organization. I can't wait to get down there and get things going!"

Prior to his time at Colorado College, the forward played for one year with the Lincoln Stars in the USHL, tallying 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) after spending two seasons with the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). He was named to the AJHL All-Rookie Team in the 2018-19 season and had 69 points (26 goals, 43 assists) in 136 games with Spruce Grove.

Cooley becomes the third newcomer to join the Stingrays for the 2025-26 season along with forward Mitch Deelstra and defenseman DJ King.







ECHL Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.