John Jaworski Signs with Cincinnati Cyclones out of Sacred Heart University

Published on September 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced the signing of forward John Jaworski. Following five seasons at Sacred Heart University, Jaworski signs his first professional deal with Cincinnati out of college.

Jaworski, 25, joins the Cyclones after a strong five seasons at Sacred Heart University where he was the all-time leader in games played by a Pioneer (163 total games). Throughout the course of his collegiate career, Jaworski recorded 35 goals and 53 assists (88 points) in 163 games played. His accolades include a selection to the All-Atlantic Hockey Third Team in 2023-24 and four Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team bids. In addition, he was voted Sacred Heart University's Most Valuable Player in 2023-24 following a 26-point campaign that season.

"John is the true definition of a 200 foot player who comes to Cincinnati following a very successful college career," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "When he joined Sacred Heart as a freshman, John was known more for how he defended, but throughout his college career he really began to develop the offensive side of his game."

"All of the feedback we got from past coaches was very positive and we believe that his style of play will translate well at the pro level. Adding another player who wore a C on his chest in college is a testament to the value our staff is putting on the team culture as we build toward the future of Cyclone hockey." Weselowski adds.

In 2024-25, Jaworski saw a career-high season with a personal best in goals (13), assists (18), and points (31) in 35 games played. He finished second on the team in points and led the Pioneers to a program best 21 victories that season. Before his time in college, Jaworski was a member of the Chicago Steel in the USHL for one season. In his lone season with Chicago, Jaworski logged 11 points in 41 games before the season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

