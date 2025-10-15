Cyclones Announce Two Trades Ahead of Saturday's Home Opener

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Nick Carabin from the Reading Royals for future considerations. In addition, Cincinnati has acquired forward Zack Trott from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for future considerations.

Carabin, 25, most recently spent the 2024-25 season with the University of Connecticut where he logged three goals and six assists (nine points) in 39 games played. Previously, the Mahwah, N.J. native played four seasons with Princeton University, where he served as an assistant captain for the Ivy League program. At the end of the 2024-25 college season, Carabin joined the Reading Royals, where he recorded an assist in his lone professional appearance.

Trott, 25, joins the Cyclones after starting his professional career with the Mavericks. In 18 games played, the Honeywood, Ont. native recorded three goals and nine assists (12 points) with Kansas City. He signed with the Mavericks after finishing his collegiate career with St. Xavier Francis University (USports). In four seasons, Trott recorded 34 goals, 67 assists (101 points) in 106 games played. Last season, Trott was a second team USports All-Star.

