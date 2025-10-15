K-Wings' Defenseman Jayden Lee Recalled by Canucks (AHL), Defenseman Ryan Dickinson Acquired from Railers
Published on October 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loan defenseman Jayden Lee, and the team has acquired defenseman Ryan Dickinson from the Worcester Railers for future considerations.
Jayden Lee, 24, is a 5-foot-9, 161-pound, North Vancouver, BC native who charted 32 points (8g-24a) last season as a rookie for South Carolina, helping lead the Stingrays to an ECHL Brabham Cup (Regular Season Championship).
Lee spent five seasons (2019-2024) at Quinnipiac University, scoring 16 goals and 57 assists through 172 games. The defenseman won an NCAA Championship (2022-23), is a four-time NCAA (ECAC) Regular Season Champion (2020-2024), was elected to the NCAA (ECAC) First All-Star Team (2023-24), and the NCAA (New England) All-Star Team (2023-24). The right-shot was also named team captain in 2023-24.
Dickinson, 26, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 195-pound, Brighton, MI native, entering his second professional season. In 2024-25, Dickinson returned to the Railers, playing in 54 games (1g-9a) with 57 penalty minutes. The right-shot joined Worcester out of SUNY-Oswego (NCAA III | 2021-24), skating in 21 games (1g-3a) to finish the 2023-24 campaign.
Prior to his three seasons at SUNY-Oswego, Dickinson played one season at Ohio State (NCAA). In total, the defenseman played 80 games collegiately, scoring eight goals and 21 assists across four years.
