Rush Announce 2025-26 Leadership Group

Published on October 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the leadership group for the 2025-26 season.

Head Coach and General Manager Dave Smith made the announcement to season ticket holders at the team's annual banquet on Tuesday night.

Ryan Wagner, Blake Bennett, Brett Davis, Parker Bowman, and Billy Constantinou have been named to the leadership group.

All five players are returning members of the Rush who made significant impacts on the 2024-25 squad. Three of them wore letters last year: Ryan Wagner returns for his second season as captain of the Rush; Brett Davis and Blake Bennett wore the 'A' last season.

"When you name a leadership group, you are looking at guys that understand what it means to be a member of the Rapid City Rush, how we are involved in the community and who has influence and a voice in the locker room," said Smith. "I felt those five guys all check those boxes. There are other guys that check many of those boxes and in time might get added to that group."

Wagner has prior experience as a letter-wearer and leader in the locker room, too. In addition to serving as alternate captain his senior year at the University of Wisconsin, the 29-year-old wore the 'A' for three consecutive seasons with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, from 2020 through 2023.

"He has the ability to communicate in the moment, and he also has the foresight," said Smith. "He is looking ahead, he is anticipating, he is aware of many different perspectives, not only his own. I think that's a special ability that he has."

