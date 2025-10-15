Walleye Ink Tanner Dickinson and Tanner Palocsik for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye have signed a pair of players prior to the beginning of the 2025-26 ECHL season, as Tanner Dickinson and Tanner Palocsik have each agreed to terms for the upcoming season.

Dickinson, a native of Perrysburg, OH, joins his hometown team after beginning his 2025-26 in Slovakia with HC Presov, tallying three assists and a -3 in seven games. The forward spent last year with Springfield of the AHL, tallying 15 points (7G, 8A), 10 penalty minutes, and a -2 in 57 games.

The former 2020 fourth round selection (#119; St. Louis) has played in parts of four AHL seasons split between Springfield and Utica, posting 19 points (10G, 9A), 14 penalty minutes, and a -10 in 77 appearances. Dickinson has skated in one ECHL season, tallying 26 points (8G, 18A), 12 penalty minutes, and a +2 in 45 games with Orlando during 2023-24. Prior to turning pro, he had played two OHL seasons with the Soo Greyhounds, collecting 87 points (27G, 60A), 30 penalty minutes, and a +6 in 99 OHL contests.

Palocsik, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, began his 2025-26 over in France with Cergy-Pontoise of Ligue Magnus. He tallied two assists, seven penalty minutes, and a -3 in six games before returning to the states. The Penn St. graduate appeared in 50 games for the Walleye last season, tallying three points (1G, 2A), 12 penalty minutes, and a -2.

Prior to turning pro last season, the blue-liner skated the 2023-24 collegiate hockey season at Penn St. as a graduate student, accruing 16 points (2G, 14A), eight penalty minutes, and a -1 in 36 games. He also attended Dartmouth for undergrad, skating in four seasons, playing in three seasons as his sophomore campaign was cancelled by the pandemic. Palocsik tallied 66 points (13G, 53A), 44 penalty minutes, and a -29 in 93 games for the Big Green. He served as team captain for the 2022-23 season as a senior and served as an alternate captain in 2021-22 as a junior.







ECHL Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.