Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 1, 2025

Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins (left) vs. the Wheeling Nailers

Overall Record: 9-5-1-2, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Wednesday, November 26 at Cincinnati (3-2 OTW)

Friday, November 28 vs. Wheeling (5-2 L)

Saturday, November 29 at Indy (3-2 SOL)

Sunday, November 30 at Fort Wayne (5-1 L)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, December 3 vs. Bloomington (10:35 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Saturday, December 6 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Sunday, December 7 vs. Indy (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Came Up Short: The Toledo Walleye posted a 1-2-0-1 record this week, collecting 3 of 8 possible points. It started off with a road game in Cincinnati on Thanksgiving Eve, where Colin Swoyer scored twice and Brandon Hawkins tallied the overtime winner. The Walleye took that momentum back home on Friday to face a red-hot Wheeling Nailers team but dropped that game 5-2 as Tanner Dickinson and Jordan Ernst scored for the Fish. Toledo took Indy to a shootout in Saturday's game, as Brendan Michaelian scored his first goal of the season and Dickinson had his second of the week. The Walleye closed out the week with a 5-1 loss against the division-leading Fort Wayne Komets, as Conlan Keenan scored the only Toledo goal. Toledo stands tied for second place in the Central Division standings, as the Fish and the Cyclones each have 21 points, trailing by 6 points to Fort Wayne for the division lead.

Where The Walleye Stand: The Walleye have played disciplined hockey, as the team averages the least penalty minutes per game (8.41) across the league. In the two shootouts the Walleye have taken part of this season, they have a 33% scoring rate. Only six teams in the league have a better rate in the shootout. Toledo's power-play ranks as the third-best unit in the league at 25.5% (13-for-51, behind Cincinnati at 28.3% and Tahoe at 27.4%) and stands alone as the league's best power play unit on the road at 35.7% (10-for-28). The team's penalty kill unit is one of three in the league to allow one or less power-play goal at home (Fort Wayne is the only team still yet to allow one). Toledo's offense ranks 6th in goals for per game (3.35), and the team's defense ranks 3rd in the league in fewest shots allowed per game (25).

Leaderboard Check: Brandon Hawkins finds himself still standing at third place in the league's points standings with 6 goals and 16 assists (22 total points). Hawkins only trails Tahoe's Sloan Stanick (26) and Casey Bailey (23) for the league's lead. Hawkins is also second in the league in assists with 16, trailing Kansas City's Marcus Crawford (17). Tanner Dickinson took the team lead in goals this past weekend, notching his 7th of the season in Saturday's game at Indy. Dickinson, with five points on the week, has climbed to 12th place on the league's points standings with 7 goals and 10 assists (17 total points). Riley McCourt ties for 5th place among ECHL defensemen in points with 13 on the season. Nick Andrews ranks third among rookie defensemen with 10 assists, only behind Wheeling's Brent Johnson (11) and Wichita's Noah Beck (11). Andrews also ties for 11th place among all ECHL defensemen in points with eleven. Colin Swoyer ranks 2nd among all ECHL defensemen in shooting percentage at 21.4% (min. 8 shots), behind Wheeling's Scooter Brickey, who scored two goals against the Walleye in Friday's game.

Streaking Through the Week: Toledo skaters had some impressive streaks throughout the week, including Brandon Hawkins's 9-game point streak, which ended Sunday. Hawkins's 9-game streak was the longest overall point streak in the league this season, featuring 10 assists and Wednesday's overtime winner against Cincinnati. Tanner Dickinson had a 6-game point streak entering Sunday's game, tied for the second-longest active point streak in the league at the time. Dickinson recorded three goals and five assists (8 total points) over the span of the streak. Riley McCourt entered Sunday's game with assists in each of his prior four games (five total). Jordan Ernst has a goal in each of his last four games at the Huntington Center, which ties for the longest active home goal streak in the league and second longest overall (KC's Ryan Wagner had goals in 7 consecutive home games). Ernst will look to keep that going in the team's three home games this week.

Come On Over: The Walleye will invite three divisional opponents to the Huntington Center this week, as Bloomington, Fort Wayne, and Indy will all come to town. Toledo last saw Bloomington on October 24 and 25 at Grossinger Motors Arena, where the two teams split the two-game series. The Fish will look for their revenge against Fort Wayne and Indy as they face each team on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Tanner Dickinson (2 G, 3 A, 5 Pts, +3)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Nolan Lalonde (2 GP, 34 SV, .895 SV%, 2.03 GAA)

