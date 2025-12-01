Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 7

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-1 for the seventh week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers visited the Adirondack Thunder for three games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Worcester lost 2-1 in overtime on Friday night, won Worcester won 5-2 on Saturday night, and won 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 28th at Adirondack Thunder | 2-1 OTL

Adirondack got the first goal of the game from T.J. Friedmann (1-0-1), assisted by fellow fourth-liner Chase McLane (0-1-1) 2:47 in the first. Worcester's Riley Ginnell (1-0-1), assisted by Ross Mitton (0-1-1) and Ryan Miotto (0-1-1), answered the Thunder goal at 10:39 in the third, which brought the game's score up to 1-1. The final goal of the game came from Adirondack's Brannon McManus (1-0-1) in overtime to bring the score up 2-1 final in favor of the Thunder.

Saturday, November 29th at Adirondack Thunder | 5-2 W

Worcester scored the first goal of the night. Cole Donhauser (3-0-3), assisted by Michael Suda (0-2-2) and Matt DeMelis (0-1-1), put the score at 1-0 at 5:28 in the first for the Railers. Adirondack tied the game three-and-a-half minutes later at 9:58, the goal scored by Jeremy Hanzel (1-0-1), assisted by Brannon McManus (0-1-1) and Grant Loven (0-1-1). Anthony Repaci (1-1-2) got his fourth goal of the season at 16:43, assisted by Ryan Miotto (0-1-1) and Michael Suda, reclaiming the lead for Worcester at 2-1. Adirondack tied the game again at 1:50 in the second, the goal scored by Justin Taylor (1-0-1), assisted by Luke Reid (0-1-1) and Dylan Wendt (0-1-1). The Railers pushed the score in their favor once more at 3:08, the goal coming once again from Cole Donhauser, assisted by Gleb Veremyev (0-1-1) and Cam McDonald (0-1-1). Drew Callin (1-0-1) broadened Worcester's lead at 16:29, assisted by brother Anthony Callin (0-1-1) and Anthony Repaci to make it 4-2. A final Railers goal, scored on Adirondack's empty net by Cole Donhauser put the game's final score 5-2 in favor of Worcester.

Sunday, November 30th at Adirondack Thunder | 4-1 W

Adirondack struck first on Sunday, as Grant Loven (1-0-1) grabbed a rebound off a shot from Brannon McManus (0-1-1) at 17:29 in the first to make it 1-0. Anthony Repaci (1-1-2) tied the game with a tally at 3:58 in the second, assisted by brothers Anthony Callin (0-1-1) and Drew Callin (0-2-2). The Railers broadened the point gap with another power-play goal, this time from Gleb Vereymev (1-0-1), assisted by Anthony Repaci and Drew Callin at 9:15 in the second to give Worcester the lead for good. Lincoln Hatten (2-0-2) closed out the second period with a third goal from the Railers at 16:58, assisted by Matt Demelis (0-1-1). Worcester opened the third period with a second goal from Lincoln Hatten, this time assisted by Ryan Miotto (0-1-1) and Michael Suda (0-1-1). Hatten's goal brought the game's final score to 4-1.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 5th at Reading Royals | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 6th at Reading Royals | 7:00 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Repaci's two points on Saturday pushed him to 211 career points as a Railer. He is now Worcester's all-pro leader, passing Worcester IceCat Terry Virtue.

Cole Donhauser recorded his first professional hat trick on Saturday night.

Lincoln Hatten recorded his second multi-goal game of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Parker Gahagen played in net for eight of the nine periods of play over the weekend for Worcester. He posted a 2-0-1 record to go with a 1.49 goals against average and a .950 save percentage.

Lincoln Hatten is fifth in the ECHL in shooting percentage (31.8%)

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 8-8-1-1 on the season.

The Railers have the ninth-best road power-play in the ECHL at 22.2%

Worcester scored three power-play goals in one game for the first time all season on Sunday.

The Railers have the seventh-best road penalty kill in the ECHL at 88.2%

Worcester is 6-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

The Railers are 7-1-1-0 in their last nine games







