ECHL Announces Margaritaville Nights Throughout 2025-26 Season
Published on December 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J - The ECHL announced today that the League and Margaritaville are teaming up to host Margaritaville Nights at select games throughout the 2025-26 season.
Eleven ECHL teams will host Margaritaville Nights, including the Tahoe Knight Monsters, who will welcome Margaritaville's "License To Chill" Podcast and Radio Margaritaville at their game on Saturday, January 3.
2025-2026 ECHL Margaritaville Nights
Jacksonville Icemen - Dec. 26, 2025
Tahoe Knight Monsters - Jan. 3-4, 2026
Allen Americans - Jan. 9, 2026
Florida Everblades - Jan. 16, 2026
South Carolina Stingrays - Jan. 24, 2026
Greensboro Gargoyles - Feb. 6-7, 2026
Iowa Heartlanders - Feb. 20, 2026
Toledo Walleye - Mar. 6, 2026
Wheeling Nailers - Mar. 14, 2026
Indy Fuel - Mar. 21, 2026
Kalamazoo Wings - Apr. 3, 2026
In conjunction with these nights, fans from across the ECHL will have the opportunity to enter to win a weekend getaway to a Margaritaville hotel or resort, Camp Margaritaville, or Compass Hotel by Margaritaville.
To enter, simply submit a photo of you and your fellow fans enjoying the fun, relaxing Margaritaville lifestyle while cheering on your favorite ECHL team on the Margaritaville Contest Page.
ECHL Stories from December 1, 2025
- ECHL Announces Margaritaville Nights Throughout 2025-26 Season - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 7 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 1, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.