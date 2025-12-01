Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on December 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have won three straight games and took three out of four games this week. The Solar Bears hit the road for the next seven games beginning Friday night in Greenville.

This Week's Games:

Friday, December 5 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05pm

Saturday, December 6 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 7 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 3:00pm

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 4-12-0-0 (.250)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-1-0-0

2025 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 20 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 9 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 11 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 40 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +8

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, November 24 vs. Florida Everblades (0-4 L)

The Solar Bears were shutout for the first time this season on Monday night, 4-0 by the Florida Everblades. Hudson Elynik scored two goals for the Everblades and Will Cranley earned his first shutout of the season. Harrison Meneghin made 25 saves for the Solar Bears.

Friday, November 28 vs. Jacksonville Icemen (5-4 W)

The Solar Bears ended their extended losing streak with a 5-4 victory Friday night. Reece Newkirk led the way with three points for the Bears. Tony Follmer, Spencer Kersten, and Tyler Bird each had two points. Harrison Meneghin earned his first pro win with 23 saves.

Saturday, November 29 vs. South Carolina Stingrays (3-1 W)

Spencer Kersten scored twice for the Solar Bears and Tyler Drevitch recorded the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory Saturday night. Jon Gillies made 31 saves in the game for Orlando.

Sunday, November 30 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (2-1 W)

Tony Follmer scored the game-winning goal and Milo Roelens recorded two assists in a 2-1 victory for Orlando Sunday afternoon. Jon Gillies stopped 31 shots again for the Solar Bears.

BITES:

Jon Gillies stopped 62 of 64 shots on goal this weekend. His next appearance will be his 250th in professional hockey.

Spencer Kersten has a multi-point game in 6 of his last 8 games

Tyler Bird has 99 assists as a Solar Bear.

Reece Newkirk has 5 points in his last 3 games (1g-4a)

Orlando is 4-0-0-0 when leading after two periods

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Seattle Kraken - 23 GP, 2g-9a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 17 GP, 8-4-5, .907

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 22 GP, 2g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 6 GP, 4-2-0, .898







