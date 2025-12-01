Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, December 3rd - Game 19/72

Published on December 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-7-2-0, 20 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a four-game homestand against the Wheeling Nailers (14-3-1-0, 29 pts) at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 3rd.

The home game features a Wild Wednesday promotional game, with $2 beer at select locations around the concourse, $2.50 ticket discount for college students and a $6.10 ticket discount in the Orange Zone.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 18 of the regular season having dropped their last four games for a record of 9-7-2-0, 20 points. Prior to the series sweep to Trois-Rivières, the Royals split their four-game series with the Wheeling Nailers with four of a possible eight points earned.

The Royals have dropped their last two home games and have split their six home games overall (3-3-0).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (7) and points (16) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (11).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling has opened their regular season at 14-3-1-0 for 29 points with victories in five of their last seven (5-1-1) and currently on a five-game point streak (4-0-1). Since game three of the regular season, the Nailers have won 13 of their 16 games played (13-2-1), but have two of their three losses at the hands of the Royals.

Previously, Wheeling took five of a possible six points in a three-in-three series between Toledo and Cincinnati, where they won the first two games, but dropped the finale in overtime, 2-1, snapping their four-game win streak.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (14-3-1), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th. On the ice, the Nailers are led by Captain and forward Matthew Quercia in points (15) while forward Max Graham leads all Nailers in goals (5) and defenseman Brent Johnson leads the team in assists (11).

