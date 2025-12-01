Forward Zac Funk Re-Assigned to South Carolina, Simon Pinard Returned on Loan by Hershey to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Zac Funk has been re-assigned to the club from the Hershey Bears by the Washington Capitals while forward Simon Pinard has been returned on loan by Hershey to South Carolina.

Funk, 22, comes to South Carolina after playing in 11 games last season with the Stingrays. Under contract with Washington, Funk had nine points (3g, 6a) with South Carolina last season and also skated in 15 games with Hershey last year, logging four points (2g, 2a).

The Vernon, British Columbia native led the Western Hockey League (WHL) in goals with 67 and added 56 assists in 68 games in 2023-24 with the Prince George Cougars. Funk also led the WHL in power-play goals (31), plus/minus (+56) and ranked second in points (123) and fourth in shots (323) that season. Funk was signed by the Capitals on March, 1, 2024 to a to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Pinard was recalled by Hershey on November 29 and appeared in both contests for the Bears this past weekend. The Drummondville, Quebec native made his Bears debut in a 6-2 victory Saturday over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and added an assist on Sunday against the Laval Rocket. The 5-foot-10, 190 pound forward has played in 17 games this season with South Carolina and has tallied 15 points (6g, 9a) with the Stingrays.

South Carolina returns to action on Wednesday night against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.







