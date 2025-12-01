Orlando's Gillies Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on December 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jon Gillies of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 24-30.
Gillies went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .969 in two appearances last week.
The 31-year-old stopped 31 shots in a 3-1 win against South Carolina on Saturday and in a 2-1 victory over Savannah on Sunday.
A native of Concord, New Hampshire, Gillies is 3-6-0 in 10 appearances with the Solar Bears this season with a 3.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .881.
Gillies has seen action in 30 career ECHL games with Orlando, Cincinnati and Maine posting an overall record of 10-17-2 with one shutout, a 3.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888. He has appeared in 184 career games in the American Hockey League with Tucson, Lehigh Valley, Providence, Utica and Stockton, where he is 78-71-22 with nine shutouts, a 2.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. He also has 35 games of National Hockey League experience with Calgary, St. Louis, New Jersey and Columbus.
Prior to turning pro, Gillies appeared in 108 career games at Providence College going 60-34-13 with 13 shutouts, a 2.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931, while leading the Friars to the 2015 National Championship and earning Tournament Most Valuable Player honors.
Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Jon Gillies
