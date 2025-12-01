Knight Monsters Weekly Update: December 1, 2025

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, continued their nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers last week.

LAST WEEK

On Friday, November 28, the Knight Monsters offense exploded for seven goals on the first of two nights of Wizard Weekend, as the Knight Monsters earned a big 7-2 victory.

On Saturday, November 29, the Wizard Weekend festivities continued, and so did the Knight Monsters' goal scoring. Devon Paliani scored twice, and Tahoe also added on goals from Jake McGrew, Casey Bailey, Trent Swick, Mike O'Leary, and Kevin Wall as they took down Tulsa again by a score of 7 to 3.

On Sunday, November 30, after falling behind 2-0 at the end of the first, the Knight Monsters stormed back with five unanswered goals in the second and third periods to earn themselves a three-game sweep over the Oilers, winning 5-2.

WHAT'S ON DECK

This week, the Knight Monsters close out their nine-game homestand with a Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday series against the Rapid City Rush.

Wednesday, December 3, is Faith and Family Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Join the Knight Monsters as they celebrate faith, fellowship, and hockey as the team looks to make it five consecutive wins! Puck drop is at 7 pm PT.

On Friday, December 5, the Knight Monsters face off against the Rush again as they look to keep a commanding lead atop the Mountain Division. Puck drop is at 7 pm PT.

The series concludes on Saturday, December 6, with one of the most exciting promotional nights of the season: Teddy Bear Toss Knight presented by Richard Harris Law Firm! Fans are encouraged to bring their teddy bears out to the arena and toss them on the ice after the first Knight Monsters goal! All teddy bears will be donated to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Department!

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Sloan Stanick continues to dominate the competition, as he leads the ECHL in both points (26) and goals (13). Stanick is the reigning ECHL Rookie of the Year.

Knight Monsters forward Casey Bailey is not too far behind Stanick as he currently sits in second place in the league in points with 23. The former Ottawa Senator and Toronto Maple Leaf has excelled for the Knight Monsters this season.

Knight Monsters forward Kevin Wall ranks fourth amongst forwards in the ECHL in points with 21, and also leads the ECHL in plus/minus with a rating of +14.

ECHL MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT CONTEST

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are teaming up with the ECHL to host Margaritaville Weekend on January 3rd and 4th, and will host Margaritaville's "License to Chill" podcast and Radio Margaritaville at the game on Saturday, January 3.

In conjunction with these nights, fans from across the ECHL will have the opportunity to enter to win a weekend getaway to a Margaritaville hotel or resort, Camp Margaritaville, or Compass Hotel by Margaritaville.

To enter, simply submit a photo of you and your fellow fans enjoying the fun, relaxing Margaritaville lifestyle while cheering on the Tahoe Knight Monsters on the Margaritaville Contest Page.

TAHOE KNIGHT MONSTERS RENO AREA TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 3, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Faith and Family Knight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







