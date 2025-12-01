Wheeling's Smith Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on December 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Wheeling Nailers goaltender Jake Smith

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers goaltender Jake Smith(Wheeling Nailers)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jake Smith of the Wheeling Nailers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Smith went 7-0-1 with a 1.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .943 in eight appearances during the month.

The 30-year-old allowed two goals or less in seven outings while making at least 30 saves on four occasions. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Nov. 16 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .960 in two appearances.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Smith ranks second in the ECHL with a .943 save percentage, is tied for third with seven wins and is fifth with a 1.72 goals-against average.

Smith spent his first nine professional seasons in Europe with five teams in Italy and Denmark. He won a Silver Medal with Team Italy at the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship (Division I-A) and was a member of Team Italy in 2022 during Olympic Qualification

Prior to turning pro, Smith appeared in 170 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Brampton and North Bay going 90-51-23 with nine shutouts, a 2.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.