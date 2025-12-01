Defenseman Kenny Johnson Signs in Greensboro

Published on December 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, are excited to announce the signing of defenseman Kenny Johnson, who comes out of retirement to join Greensboro in the 2025-26 inaugural season.

Johnson, a 27-year-old Ann Arbor, Michigan native, brings size, experience, and a steady defensive presence to the Gargoyles' blue line. The 6-foot-4, 227 pound, left-shot defenseman previously skated in the ECHL with Reading, Wheeling, and Allen, as well as four NCAA seasons at Penn State. Known for his physical frame and reliability in his own zone, Johnson adds depth and maturity to a young defensive group.

Before turning pro, Johnson appeared in 177 BCHL games between Penticton and Victoria, earning recognition for his leadership and competitiveness. His path continued through Penn State, where he was a multi-year Academic All-Big Ten honoree while establishing himself as a dependable stay-at-home defender.

The Gargoyles head on the road this weekend, traveling to Wheeling, WV where they will play three games against the Nailers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 5-7. The Gargoyles return home Wednesday, December 17 to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates kicking off eight games at home for the holidays! Don't miss out on any of the inaugural season fun, get your tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.