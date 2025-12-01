Gargoyles Trade Defenseman Gabe Blanchard to Worcester

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has traded rookie defenseman Gabe Blanchard to the Worcester Railers for future considerations.

Blanchard signed with the Gargoyles this summer after a four-year NCAA career split between UMass-Lowell and Sacred Heart University. He has appeared in nine games for Greensboro, and picked up his first professional point on Friday, November 28, in South Carolina with an assist in the Gargoyles' 5-4 overtime loss.

The Gargoyles head on the road this weekend, traveling to Wheeling, WV where they will play three games against the Nailers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 5-7. The Gargoyles return home Wednesday, December 17 to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates kicking off eight games at home for the holidays! Don't miss out on any of the inaugural season fun, get your tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com.







