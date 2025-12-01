ECHL Announces Margaritaville Breakaway Contest

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the ECHL and Margaritaville are teaming up to host Margaritaville Nights at select games throughout the 2025-26 season. There will also be a contest for fans to win a weekend getaway at the Margaritaville Resort!

Eleven ECHL teams will host Margaritaville Nights, including the Tahoe Knight Monsters, who will welcome Margaritaville's "License To Chill" Podcast and Radio Margaritaville at their game on Saturday, January 3.

2025-2026 ECHL Margaritaville Nights

Jacksonville Icemen - Dec. 26, 2025

Tahoe Knight Monsters - Jan. 3-4, 2026

Allen Americans - Jan. 9, 2026

Florida Everblades - Jan. 16, 2026

South Carolina Stingrays - Jan. 24, 2026

Greensboro Gargoyles - Feb. 6-7, 2026

Iowa Heartlanders - Feb. 20, 2026

Toledo Walleye - Mar. 6, 2026

Wheeling Nailers - Mar. 14, 2026

Indy Fuel - Mar. 21, 2026

Kalamazoo Wings - Apr. 3, 2026

In conjunction with these nights, fans from across the ECHL will have the opportunity to enter to win a weekend getaway to a Margaritaville hotel or resort, Camp Margaritaville, or Compass Hotel by Margaritaville.

To enter, simply submit a photo of you and your fellow fans enjoying the fun, relaxing Margaritaville lifestyle while cheering on your favorite ECHL team on the Margaritaville Contest Page. The entry deadline is April 13, 2026.







