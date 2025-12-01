Stingrays Weekly Report - December 1

Published on December 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal(South Carolina Stingrays)

The South Carolina Stingrays dropped two of their three matchups this past week falling to the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday night, defeating the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday evening, and losing to the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday. South Carolina is third in the South Division, trailing the Florida Everblades who sit in first by four points.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 1, 2025

STINGRAYS WEEKLY REPORT - DECEMBER 1

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped two of their three matchups this past week falling to the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday night, defeating the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday evening, and losing to the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday. South Carolina is third in the South Division, trailing the Florida Everblades who sit in first by four points.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 11-7-0-0 LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 26 at Atlanta Gladiators | 6-3 L

South Carolina dropped the final game of a four-game road trip on Wednesday to the Atlanta Gladiators. Kaden Bohlsen, Jalen Luypen and Patrick Thomas all scored for South Carolina in the loss before the Gladiators got two goals late to seal the 6-3 win.

Friday, November 28 vs Greensboro Gargoyles | 5-4 OTW

The Stingrays rallied from two-goals down in the 3rd period to force overtime in the final minute of regulation in the first ever meeting between the Stingrays and Greensboro Gargoyles. Just over four minutes into the overtime period, Kaden Bohlsen netted the game-winner to take the two points on the evening, 5-4.

Saturday, November 29 at Orlando Solar Bears | 3-1 L

South Carolina traveled to Orlando Saturday night and after trailing through two periods, Kaden Bohlsen tied the contest at one with just over 11 minutes remaining in regulation. Following Bohlsen's goal, the Solar Bears got a go-ahead goal from Tyler Drevitch and an empty-net tally with just over two minutes left to take the 3-1 win over the Stingrays.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (10)

Assists: Jalen Luypen, Connor Moore (10)

Points: Kyler Kupka (19)

Plus/Minus: Four Tied at +3

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (39)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Mitch Gibson (6)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.32)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.919)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 3 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 p.m EDT

Friday, December 5 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, December 6 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Sunday, December 7 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Kupka is (K)ruising: Forward Kyler Kupka continues to tear up the ECHL in his second season with South Carolina. The Camrose, Alberta native leads the Stingrays in goals with 10 and leads South Carolina in points with 19. His 10 goals are tied for second in the ECHL and his 19 points are tied for eighth in the league. He is also on a five-game point streak.

Luypen Letting Loose: In his first season with the Stingrays, forward Jalen Luypen has become a big addition to the South Carolina offense. Luypen had a four-point (2g, 2a) night on Friday against Greensboro, setting a new single-game career high in points in his professional career. He has 10 assists this season which is tied for the most on the Stingrays.

Bohlsen on a Roll: Forward Kaden Bohlsen has settled in well in his first professional season. The Willmar, MN native has goals in his last four games, including the overtime game-winner on Friday against Greensboro. Bohlsen has eight goals and added two assists for 10 points this season. His eight goals are tied for the most among rookies in the ECHL and his three game-winning goals are also tied for the most in the league among rookies.

____

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, December 6, at 6:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Crews Chevrolet.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.