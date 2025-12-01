Railers Receive Defenseman Gabe Blanchard from Greensboro

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today the club has acquired defenseman Gabe Blanchard from the Greensboro Gargoyles in exchange for forward future considerations.

Blanchard, 25, comes to Worcester after playing in 9 games for the Greensboro Gargoyles to open the season. He has one assist to go with two penalty minutes and a -3 rating. The 6'1", 201 lb defenseman is in his rookie year as a professional following a four year collegiate career between Sacred Heart University and UMass-Lowell. In 103 collegiate games, he had 12 points (2G, 10A) along with 85 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Buffalo, NY native played in two seasons for the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League. Across 93 games with the Musketeers, Blanchard had 23 points (9G, 14A) to go with 177 penalty minutes.

