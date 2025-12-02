Carter Berger Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Published on December 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Carter Berger has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Berger, 26, registered three points (3a), four penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 12 games with Lehigh Valley to open up the 2025-26 campaign following his first professional season spent in the New York Rangers organization between one game with the Hartford Wolfpack (AHL) and 67 games with the Bloomington Bison (ECHL) in 2024-25.

With Bloomington, the North Vancouver, British Columbia native led all Bison defensemen in goals (8) while also recording 15 assists to finish fifth on the team in scoring with 33 points. The Phantoms signed the 6'1", 205-pound, left-shot blue liner to a one-year, two-way AHL contract entering the 2025-26 season, on August 19th.

A fourth-round selection, 106th overall, by the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Berger played three seasons in the NCAA at the University of Connecticut (2019-22) before transferring to Western Michigan University for his final two seasons of eligibility (2022-24), where he played alongside current Phantom Alex Bump in 2023-24.

Across 156 games in five NCAA seasons, Berger amassed 70 points (13g-53a) with 43 points (9g-34a) over his final 69 games played and two NCAA seasons with the Broncos.

