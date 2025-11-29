Stingrays Take 5-4 Thriller from Gargoyles in Overtime

CHARLESTON, SC - The Greensboro Gargoyles opened a six-game road trip Friday night in Charleston, where they picked up one point in a high-scoring 5-4 overtime loss against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Greg Smith scored first, quickly opening the scoring 2:48 into the game assisted by Jordan Biro. South Carolina would rebound, tying the game 1-1 on the power play.

Zach Farmouth led the Gargoyles' charge in the second period, assisting Anthony Rinaldi to regain the lead. Gabe Blanchard picked up his first professional point with the secondary assist. The Gargoyles took a 3-1 lead on the power play as Faremouth tipped a shot by Tyler Weiss, giving Weiss his 100th career ECHL point.

South Carolina was handed a list of penalties in a chaotic finish to the second period and start to the third period, giving Greensboro consecutive 5-on-3 advantages. Ryan Richardson would re-establish the two goal lead with the Gargoyles' second power play goal, 1:21 into the third, putting them ahead 4-2.

The Stingrays would pull their goalie, trailing by one into the final minute of regulation, finding an extra attacker goal with 45 seconds left sending the game to overtime. In the extra period, South Carolina completed the comeback scoring the game-winner 4:03 into overtime.

The Gargoyles head to Jacksonville for a Saturday night showdown with the Icemen.







