ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspension.

Wichita's Stinil fined, suspended

Wichita's Michal Stinil has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #235, Wichita at Kansas City, on Nov. 28.

Stinil is fined and suspended under Rule #70.6 for returning to the ice to join an altercation at 20:00 of the third period.

Stinil will miss Wichita's games vs. Kansas City tonight (Nov. 29), at Tulsa (Dec. 5), vs. Tulsa (Dec. 6) and vs. Idaho (Dec. 12 and Dec. 13).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

South Carolina's Klimek fined

South Carolina's Jordan Klimek has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #239, Greensboro at South Carolina, on Nov. 28.

Klimek is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 20:00 of the second period.

